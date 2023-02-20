Gisele Bündchen Made a Splash at Brazil’s Rio Carnival by Rocking Her Toned-Abs Look From Almost Two Decades Ago

Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Gisele Bundchen walks the runway during the Colcci show at SPFW Summer 2016 at Parque Candido Portinari on April 15, 2015 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images) Plus Icon
Gisele Bündchen Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images.
Gisele Bündchen Shows Off Her Toned Abs at Rio Carnival: Photos
Gisele Bündchen’s post-Tom Brady life looks pretty spectacular from the outside. While we don’t know what is happening behind closed doors, the 42-year-old supermodel is living it up at Brazil’s Rio Carnival where she decided to recreate a look that she wore at the same event 19 years ago.

Bündchen sported a tiny, black Camarote Brahma N°1 crop top with daring low-rise white jeans. She showed off a sun-kissed glow as her toned abs took center stage. She added simple gold pieces to accessorize her look from hoop earrings to multiple bangles on her wrist. Her wavy hair framed her face while she smiled and danced during the festivities.

Gisele Bundchen gestures during 2023 Carnival parades at Marquês de Sapucaí Sambodrome on February 19, 2023 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Gisele Bündchen gestures during 2023 Carnival parades at Marquês de Sapucaí Sambodrome on February 19, 2023 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Buda Mendes/Getty Images.

In 2004, she wore a very similar outfit with the white pants and a red Camarote Brahma N°1 crop top — and of course, her fit physique on display. Bündchen is proving that her healthy lifestyle and workout regimen has been a top priority for her over the past two decades. She’s an early riser who likes “to wake up before the sun” and that means a 5:30 a.m. workout that includes yoga and meditation to set her physical and mental health up on the right path for the day. “You can do it anywhere,” she told Anderson Cooper in 2020. “All you need is a tiny space to do a few asanas and to sit and do a five-minute meditation.”

Top Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen dances the samba while watching the "Unidos da Tijuca" samba school parade, 22 February 2004, during the opening night of Rio de Janeiro's samba school parade at the Sambadrome arena.

Top Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen dances the samba while watching the “Unidos da Tijuca” samba school parade, 22 February 2004, during the opening night of Rio de Janeiro’s samba school parade at the Sambadrome arena.
ANTONIO SCORZA/AFP via Getty Images.

The athletic mom has learned over the years that self-care is a nonnegotiable item on her daily list after suffering from “severe panic attacks” that led her to find workable solutions for her busy life. “I feel like, if I can take care of myself; if I can put the oxygen mask on me first and do something for me first, then I’m a much better mom; I’m happier,” she said. Now if we could just learn her supermodel secrets to those six-pack abs!

