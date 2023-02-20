Prince Andrew Reportedly Thinks He Can ‘Set Up a New Working Life’ Like Prince Harry & Meghan Markle After Jeffrey Epstein Scandal

We all know that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have carved out their future in the United States after exiting their senior royal roles in 2020. Now, there’s been someone who has reportedly kept a close eye on the couple’s progress from all the way across the pond: Prince Andrew.

It seems that the disgraced royal, who was stripped of his military titles and patronages after his disastrous BBC interview about his association with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, wants to “set up a new working life” just like the Sussexes. What’s baffling about this idea is that the Duke of York is apparently “less bothered than people think about losing his titles and official royal roles,” according to a source at The Sun. He seems to think he can just brush away the dark sex abuse allegations lodged against him by Virginia Giuffre after he settled a civil case with her last year.

Prince Andrew isn't going to be able to escape his Jeffrey Epstein connection, and all eyes are also on King Charles and how he'll go about this. https://t.co/9VJYGiimje — SheKnows (@SheKnows) February 7, 2023

Andrew has reportedly been watching Harry and Meghan’s every financial move and “following very, very closely.” The insider added, “He is very interested in the businesses and charity side of things, rather than doing anything on Netflix.” The outlet also noted that he’s been taking top-secret meetings with Bahrain’s royal family to possibly act as an “intermediary between the West and oil-rich Gulf states in the energy crisis.”

It would certainly be one way for the Duke of York to earn a living, but it would not be without controversy. Amnesty International has Bahrain on its list of countries with “serious human rights violations, including torture and other ill-treatment as well as suppression of freedom of expression and assembly.” However, Prince Andrew doesn’t seem too bothered by any of his infamous associations as he looks for a way to possibly return to public life.

