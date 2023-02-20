Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Black Mind & Body - Spotlight

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Prince Andrew Reportedly Thinks He Can ‘Set Up a New Working Life’ Like Prince Harry & Meghan Markle After Jeffrey Epstein Scandal

Kristyn Burtt
The Duke of York at WaveOptics, where he opened their new head-offices in Milton Park, Oxfordshire. Plus Icon
Prince Andrew CAM/Capital Pictures/MEGA.
PRINCESS OF WALES (PRINCESS DIANA) AND DUCHESS OF YORK (SARAH FERGUSON) WEARING KILTS AT THE HIGHLAND GAMES 08/09/1986 CODE: 375153 REF - SW EXPRESS SYNDICATION +44 (0)20 8612 7884/7903/7661 +44 (0)20 7098 2764 NO ONLINE MOBILE OR DIGITAL USE WITHOUT PRIOR PERMISSION (Express Newspapers via AP Images)
PA NEWS PHOTO 19/3/86 PRINCE ANDREW AND SARAH FERGUSON ON THE DAY OF THEIR OFFICIAL ENGAGEMENT AT BUCKINGHAM PALACE, LONDON (Press Association via AP Images)
Sarah, Duchess of York book. File photo dated 21/04/86 of the balcony of Buckingham Palace with (left to right) Queen Elizabeth II, celebrating her 60th birthday, Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew and the Duke of Edinburgh. Sarah, Duchess of York, has landed a book deal with the romantic fiction publisher Mills and Boon, admitting she "drew on many parallels from my life" for her historical tale, Her Heart for a Compass. Issue date: Wednesday January 13, 2021. The debut novel will be released in the summer, and tells a fictional account of the life and love story of the duchess's great-great-aunt Lady Margaret Montagu Douglas Scott. See PA story ROYAL Sarah. Photo credit should read: PA Wire URN:57516370 (Press Association via AP Images)
Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, now the Duke and Duchess of York, kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their marriage at Westminster Abbey in London, July 23, 1986. At left is the prince's brother and best man Prince Edward, and the Queen Mother. Front right is Prince William of Wales. Front second from left is bridesmaid Zara Phillips. (AP Photo/Dave Caulkin)
A Complete Timeline of Prince Andrew & Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York’s Royal Relationship 11 Images

We all know that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have carved out their future in the United States after exiting their senior royal roles in 2020. Now, there’s been someone who has reportedly kept a close eye on the couple’s progress from all the way across the pond: Prince Andrew.

It seems that the disgraced royal, who was stripped of his military titles and patronages after his disastrous BBC interview about his association with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, wants to “set up a new working life” just like the Sussexes. What’s baffling about this idea is that the Duke of York is apparently “less bothered than people think about losing his titles and official royal roles,” according to a source at The Sun. He seems to think he can just brush away the dark sex abuse allegations lodged against him by Virginia Giuffre after he settled a civil case with her last year. 

Andrew has reportedly been watching Harry and Meghan’s every financial move and “following very, very closely.” The insider added, “He is very interested in the businesses and charity side of things, rather than doing anything on Netflix.” The outlet also noted that he’s been taking top-secret meetings with Bahrain’s royal family to possibly act as an “intermediary between the West and oil-rich Gulf states in the energy crisis.” 

It would certainly be one way for the Duke of York to earn a living, but it would not be without controversy. Amnesty International has Bahrain on its list of countries with “serious human rights violations, including torture and other ill-treatment as well as suppression of freedom of expression and assembly.” However, Prince Andrew doesn’t seem too bothered by any of his infamous associations as he looks for a way to possibly return to public life.

Before you go, click here to see more of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s milestones since leaving the royal family.

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad