Kate Middleton’s Playful PDA With Husband Prince William Didn’t Go Unnoticed at the 2023 BAFTAs

We don’t know about you, but we’ve spent the last 24 hours fawning over photos from the 2023 BAFTAs red carpet. There was so much glamour, style, and plenty of royalty at yesterday’s awards show thanks in no small part to Kate Middleton and Prince William. While fans were loving the Princess of Wales’ edgy look, a not-so-subtle PDA moment between William and Kate was captured in a video, and we simply can’t unsee it.

As the Prince and Princess of Wales walked the red carpet, the official Instagram account for Vogue captured Kate giving her husband of more than 10 years a little “love tap.” Yes, that’s right, if you watch the video below closely enough, you can see Princess Kate tapping her husband’s butt. The candid, cheeky moment was honestly way too cute — even if the entire world wasn’t exactly meant to see it.

Over the years, we’ve seen Kate and William show off a bit of PDA here and there, and we never tire of it. The royal couple, who wed in April 2011 and share three children, never fail to make us swoon. And even as they take on new responsibilities as senior members of the royal family, they still find small moments to be a bit cheeky — quite literally, in this case.

All told, Prince William and Princess Kate looked like they had a total blast at the 2023 BAFTAs. To be fair, an awards show complete with a red carpet doesn’t sound like a bad date night to us either. We loved seeing this cute, candid moment from the couple, reminding us that, despite their very serious roles, they still find ways to create little pockets of intimacy and affection.

