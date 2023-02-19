Alessandra Ambrosio’s Sparkling & High-Slit Naked Dress for Carnival of Brazil Shows She Always Knows How to Make a Grand Entrance

For the Carnival of Brazil, Alessandra Ambrosio is going all out! On Feb 17, Ambrosio shared a showstopping series of photos of herself and her newest eye-catching ensemble with the caption, “Sexta de Carnaval 💜🎭🎉.”

In the photos, we start by seeing the former Victoria’s Secret model looking like a sparkling goddess in this dazzling sheer blue naked dress that not only perfectly shapes her body but brings out her sunkissed skin. We get another snapshot of Ambrosio looking like a golden goddess as she shows off more of the sheer naked dress that shows off her sculpted body and superior accessorizing (seriously, we love the silky bra underneath, adding to the dreamy textured look!)

Then we end the photo series with a full-body snapshot of Ambrosio. So not only is this a dazzling naked dress, but it’s a sensational high-slit piece that shows off her long legs! She paired the look with nude pumps, the mermaidcore wet-hair look, and lilac nails to really make everything pop!

Truly, this is one of our favorite looks from the supermodel, and it really shows that she always knows how to make a grand entrance.

For those that don’t know, the Carnival of Brazil is an annual festival held the Friday afternoon before Ash Wednesday, marking the beginning of Lent. After years of being on hold due to the pandemic, it’s back, and everyone is having a marvelous time amongst the dancing, and celebration.

Back to Ambrosio, she seriously looked like a confident Queen in that look. In a previous interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Ambrosio actually talked about how her relationship with herself has changed over the years, specifically how her confidence has grown so much over the years. “I think I’ve developed an inner confidence,” she said. “I didn’t expect modeling to last, but here I am still doing it and loving it. So, that has made me feel that I can embrace my look at every stage of my life.”

