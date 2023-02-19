Meghan Fox’s Return to Instagram Included A Strong Message Regarding Her Relationship Status

Ever since Megan Fox went radio silent on social media, everyone has been wondering if she’s okay and if her romance with Machine Gun Kelly is still going on. While we didn’t get all of the answers, she did clue fans in on a few big details.

On Feb 19, the Transformers star returned to Instagram, exactly a week after she suddenly deleted her entire account, to leave fans an update. While there is no caption, she left all that needed to be said in the photo.

In the notes app photo, she typed, “There has been no third-party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but is not limited to… actual humans, DMs, AI bots, or succubus demons.”

The Jennifer’s Body star added, “While I do not hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now.”

So in case, you’ve been out of the loop: let us catch you up. On Feb 12, Fox uploaded a series of photos of herself with a caption being lyrics from one of Beyoncé’s songs from the 2016 album Lemonade. Fans noticed there was a photo of her burning sentimental mementos, that she deleted every pic of her and MGK on her Instagram, unfollowed him, and even followed his musical nemesis, Eminem (who she doesn’t follow anymore!) Hours later, she deleted her entire Instagram page and went silent on all social media. Now, this all is confirmed!

Soon after this happened, fans started to speculate quite a few theories as to what led to their possible breakup, with many leaning towards that MGK allegedly having an affair with his guitarist Sophie Lloyd. A couple of days after Fox deleted her Instagram, Lloyd took to social media, slamming the rumors immediately and reminding everyone she’s been in a happy, long-term relationship! So those rumors fell dead.

Many then thought MGK still cheated with someone else or that he was allegedly harming Fox due to the concussion and broken wrist she got a week ago. But Fox just confirmed: there was no cheating, but she still hasn’t commented on how she got those injuries.

Another confirmed piece of information is that Fox and MGK were seen leaving a marriage counselor a few days ago, amid the breakup rumor drama.

The two met back in 2020, collaborating on films and one of MGK’s music videos before getting together later in the year, around June 2020. In Jan 2022, MGK proposed to Fox, and they seemed happier than ever until early Feb 2023.

Before you go, click here to see Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's relationship timeline.


