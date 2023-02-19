Kate Middleton’s 2023 BAFTA Look Proves She’s Entering a New Fashion Era

When Kate Middleton arrived somewhere, you can infer that she’ll be arriving in something colorful and elegant, two adjectives you can use to describe any wardrobe in the British Royal Family. While Kate is willing to try new colors and a different designer now and then, she typically sticks to the same silhouettes and accessories. Think about it: she has a stylish overcoat, wavy hair, and something from Alexander McQueen. While she kept on her Alexander McQueen streak, Kate Middleton’s outfit for the 2023 British Academy Film Awards (or BAFTAs) shows she may be going into a new era of fashion.

On Feb 19, stars from all over came to honor their colleagues at the BAFTAs (and of course, arrive in style). While legends like Vera Wang and Viola Davis were there, Kate and Prince William were also one of the best-dressed VIPs to turn heads. See the photos below:

Chris Jackson/Getty Images.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images.

In the photos, we see William in his black velvet suit, with Kate stealing the show in her white Alexander McQueen dress. As you can see, Kate is trying something very different with her look, and it’s not the one-shoulder flowing gown — it’s the accessories. Not only is she wearing statement cascading flower earrings from Zara, but she’s wearing long-sleeved black gloves from Cornelia James, a matching black Alexander McQueen clutch, and gold Aquazzura pumps to match the earrings. (Here’s the kicker, too: they’re all rewears except for the gloves!)

This look is much edgier than her other looks, and honestly, we’re totally here for this Reputation-esuqe fashion era for the royal.

Now, this isn’t the first time Kate and William have made headlines with their BAFTA appearance. They first went together in 2011, then went together every year from 2017 to 2020, and now they’re back for the first time in three years. Each time, they’ve shown up in style.

Whether this is an experimental ensemble or a sign of a new era, we’ll still remember this look for years to come.

Related story Kate Middleton Reportedly Adores This $15 Smoothing Serum That’s Used to Reduce Wrinkles & Scars

Before you go, click here to see our favorite royal appearances at the BAFTAs over the years:

