Andie MacDowell’s Daughter Rainey Qualley Poses in a Mesmerizing Underwater Photoshoot for a Controversial Organization

Andie MacDowell’s daughter Rainey Qualley is never afraid to push the envelope with her modeling gigs, and this new one may be her most daring (and controversial) yet! On Feb 18, Qualley shared a glimpse of the photoshoot to her Instagram story, leading fans to the underwater photographer’s page.

So on Mallory Morrison’s page, we see outtakes from the seriously mesmerizing photoshoot with the caption, “Outtakes from our shoot for the anti-Seaworld PETA campaign with the talented Rainey Qualley (@rainsford) Thanks to an amazing team for bringing everything together. 💛 Let’s do this again soon!” Along with that, she tagged everyone who made the shoot possible towards the bottom of the caption.

You can see the gorgeous photos HERE!

In the photos, we see Qualley looking like an IRL siren in a faux-fur red gown that moves beautifully in the water, along with a bold red lipstick-clad makeup look to match the vibe. Throughout the series of photos, we see her in a variety of poses, such as staring right at the camera, looking as though she’s dancing through the water, and one of her being surrounded by bubbles as she stares off. She looks so enchanting in this photoshoot, and this shows how the Falcon Song actress can truly model in any type of assignment.

Now, as many people know, PETA is a bit of a controversial organization. Many people and celebs adore the organization for its passion for saving animals and bettering animal lives, but just as many (if not more) see the group more on the extremist side. Per Newsweek, many have claimed that PETA has euthanized thousands of animals left in their care, along with doing quite a few edgy campaigns over the years.

But back to Qualley! Along with being a sensational actress, she’s also a talented singer who goes by the name Rainsford, and a model who’s worked with brands like Bulgari, Nasty Gal, and With Jéan, to name a few.

Related story Priyanka Chopra Shared a Rare Glimpse Into ‘Days Like This’ With Her Stylish Daughter Malti

Before you go, click here to see celebrity kids who are all grown up.

