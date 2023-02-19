Adele Reportedly Passed On This Upcoming Major Royal Event & Fans Are Convinced It’s a Subtle Diss

With King Charles III’s coronation steadily creeping up, it seems his team is going into overdrive trying to get the details just right. While almost everything seems to be in order, it looks as though they’re having trouble getting people for the concert.

A bit ago, the British Royal Family was itching to get both Adele and Ed Sheeran to perform at King Charles III’s long-awaited coronation ceremony on May 7, but both declined the other due to reported scheduling conflicts. While it’s known that Sheeran will be performing in Texas that night, Adele doesn’t seem to have anything on that date. In fact, she has nothing publicly scheduled after her Las Vegas residency ends on March 25.

An insider told DailyMail, “The King has suggested a number of people he would like to perform and Adele and Ed were on that list. He was very keen that they were part of the concert.”

They added, “There is a team set up to get the talent signed up so they approached the two of them, but got replies saying that they were unavailable, which was a massive disappointment. They are titans of the showbiz industry and are quintessentially British but also known across the globe. It’s such a shame.”

Many believe this is a not-so-subtle diss to the King, and let’s just say, those supporters are not too happy. One Twitter user wrote, “How disrespectful,” and another angry fan wrote, “…To Ed and Adele-you just snubbed your nose at a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity–Lets boycott them.”

However, just as many are praising both Adele and Sheeran for declining. One Twitter user wrote, “Well done to them both,” and another user added, “I knew there was a reason I love Ed and Adele, aside from their music. 🙌”

Many have speculated who will end up performing at the long-awaited coronation, with names like Harry Styles and many more UK-based legends. Looks like we’ll have to wait and see!

