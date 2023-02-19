Carmen Electra Rocked Only a Black Thong & Gloves For Her Newly Released VIP OnlyFans

Carmen Electra isn’t playing around in 2023; she’s all about turning up the heat with her sensational content! On Feb 14, the Baywatch star shared a seriously showstopping snapshot of herself to her Twitter page with the caption, “i have an exclusive Valentine’s Day surprise for my VIP fans only. visit my brand-new personable fans page and be my Valentine 💖 https://onlyfans.com/carmenelectravip.”

In the sizzling photo, we see Electra nearly baring it all for the camera, only rocking a tiny bedazzled black thong, silver gloves, and a statement necklace. She’s showing off her sunkissed, gorgeous toned physique for everyone to marvel at, but covering her breasts with two silver heart emojis that leave her loyal fans begging for more. As she’s posing in front of a silver curtain, she’s also rocking her iconic black and silver smokey eye makeup and glossy pink lips.

Truly, she’s in her most confident era yet, and we’re so excited to see more of what Electra does for her OnlyFans business.

So as many of you know, Electra joined OnlyFans in May 2022, quickly making her in the top .01 percent of earners on the subscription-based site (and convincing her former co-star Donna D’Errico to join with her!) Most recently, she’s announced an even more exclusive form of content: a VIP section of her OnlyFans for fans who want to see the most steamy content available.

In a recent interview with Vulkan, she said how she’d be focusing on her OnlyFans in 2023, saying, “I’m exploring the world of OnlyFans. I made it to the top 1 [percent], which I’m grateful for. The freedom I have is exciting. I shoot with my friends when we’re just hanging out at my place and it’s such a fun project. To the Vulkaners, be confident in your body and passionate about everything you do!”

