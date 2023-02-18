Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Black Mind & Body - Spotlight

Jennifer Tilly’s Sensational Leather Look Reminds Everyone She’s Horror Royalty

Delilah Gray
Jennifer Tilly
Jennifer Tilly Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images.

Jennifer Tilly has done it again by rocking a sensational look, but this time, she’s looking to her iconic horror character for some fashion inspo. On Feb 18, the Liar Liar star shared a showstopping pic of herself in Toronto, Ontario, with the caption, “Where am I going next? 🤔 #Chucky #TiffanyValentine #ChuckyTV.”

In the photo, we see Tilly channeling her iconic character from the Chucky universe (or Chuckyverse as fans call it): Tiffany Valentine, who is a murderous, gothic fictional icon. Not only is Tilly rocking a sensational leather look that compliments her gothic Queen vibes and killer curves, but she’s sporting a black bob wig, along with dark makeup featuring long lashes and a vampy lip. We’re obsessed (and so are her fans!)

One fan commented, “Wow!! Anywhere looking this gorgeous 🖤🖤,” with another adding, “Gothic Tiffany is my FAVOURITE ever. You rock this look! 🖤.”

It’s no secret that Tilly adores her Chucky character. She previously told the Standard, “It has been so much fun, I love the Chucky universe; we have the greatest cast and crew. The reason why people have never gotten tired of Chucky is Don’s a superfan – he writes what he would like to see as a superfan. He doesn’t want to get bored, so he does a lot of weird twists and turns.”

Now, it’s also not a secret that the champion poker player is a fashion icon, being able to do any trend she likes, from gothic vibes to Barbiecore to even mermaidcore. But the star doesn’t go out with her go-to accessory: something from her growing fine jewelry collection.

“Every day I have jewelry on, it makes me really happy. You can wear long chains with jeans or funky vintage dresses,” she said. “I also design jewelry but just for myself. I was obsessed with eyes, and I designed a queen of hearts ring,” she said to Hollywood Reporter.

