Eva Longoria Is Clearly ‘Ready for Summer’ As She Channels Old Hollywood Glamour in a Cutout & Striped Swimsuit

Despite Punxsutawney Phil saying we’re getting a few more weeks of winter, a bunch of us are ready for it to be summer already — including Eva Longoria, who evidently can’t wait for more days by the pool.

On Feb 11, the Eva’s Kitchen author shared a seriously showstopping swimsuit pic of herself with the caption, “Anyone ready for summer? 🌞”

In the hypnotic photo, we see Longoria looking like an old Hollywood movie star, giving off serious chic and glamorous vibes in this cutout, black and white striped swimsuit from Gigi C Bikinis. Along with that, she’s showing off her toned physique and long legs while rocking stylish accessories like an oversized blue hat and bronze makeup.

Safe to say, everyone was fracking out. Fans and friends alike commented under the photo, saying things like “WOW Eva you look outstanding,” a bunch of fire emojis, and buddy Nicole Scherzinger saying, “With that boooodaaaay yes 🙋🏽‍♀️.”

Longoria never fails to wow and amaze fans with some showstopping looks, whether it be on the red carpet or with a mesmerizing swimsuit snapshot from her latest vacation.

The Desperate Housewives alum previously told SheKnows that she believes women should be more grateful for their bodies, like how she’s learned to be over the years. “We’re so hard on our bodies as women. I think when your body hears that negativity, it could be toxic,” she added. “Words create emotional poison, so be sure to thank your body. Be grateful to your body.”

