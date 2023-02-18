Vera Wang Is the Definition of Pretty in Pink As She Rocks This Ethereal Barbiecore Gown

Whether it be a daring biker-chic look or a voluminous red gown that rivals the red carpet itself, the ever-so-iconic Vera Wang knows how to rock every trend she tries — including the Barbiecore trend.

On Feb 13, the legendary fashion designer shared a series of gorgeous snapshots of her rocking an ethereal pink gown from the Vera Wang Haute Couture line. She posted the photos with the caption, “Think pink… Very PINK. A little Pre-Valentine’s Day toast at home,” along with tagging everyone who made the photo shoot possible and the hashtags “#VeraWang #VeraWangPARTY #ValentinesDay2023.”

You can see the photos HERE!

In the first photo, we see Wang looking so chic and gorgeous in the Barbiecore gown, holding a bottle of Vera Wang Party Rose. But the Barbiecore doesn’t stop with her look, because she’s surrounded by pink roses, pink cocktails in martini glasses, and heart-shaped pink strawberries from Devvi’s Berries LLC.

We always love seeing stars rock the Barbiecore trend, from Jennifer Tilly to Anne Hathway. And did anyone really think Wang wouldn’t absolutely dominate this trend? C’mon.

In a previous interview from Access per Celeb**chy she talked about how she focuses more on her confidence than her age, and how others should too! “I joke and say I’m really 101. I understand the focus, but I don’t think it should be about that focus. It should be about all women of any age. It’s really about you and having confidence,” she said.

