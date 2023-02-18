Kim Kardashian Announced a Returning Branch of SKIMS While Wowing in Tiny Gray & Blue Bikinis

Get ready for a seriously “out-of-this-world” photoshoot featuring a swimsuit-clad Kim Kardashian and a bunch of aliens. (You read that right!)

On Feb 16, the Kardashians star shared a series of photos from her latest photoshoot announcing the release of SKIMS Swim. She shared it with the caption, “SWIM IS COMING BACK! Introducing a whole new realm of SKIMS Swim: all-new styles and colors you have to see to believe, plus the return of our out-of-this-world sold-out favorites. 27 styles in 7 colors and sizes XXS-4X drop Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET. Join the waitlist for early access to shop. Photo: #HarmonyKorine @edglrd.”

In the first photo, we see Kim showing off her gorgeous physique and sunkissed skin while rocking the newest baby-blue swimsuit from the upcoming collection, along with gray sunglasses and her newly blonde hair. In the background are her models rocking different pieces from the collection, along with a huge, inflatable alien. Then, we see Kim rocking the same bikini with the alien inflatable wrapped around her.

Only hours later, she started to share more and more sneak peeks of the upcoming collection. She posted another set of photos from the announcement with the similar caption reading, “Make it your mission to get SKIMS Swim, landing Tuesday February 21 at 9AM PT / 12PM ET in 27 styles and 7 colors. Join the waitlist now for early access to shop. Photo: #HarmonyKorine @edglrd.”

In these photos, we see Kim showing off her toned frame and killer curves in a tiny gray bikini, while standing perfectly still in a grandiose mansion (with the same alien models and the alien inflatable in the background!) But then we end with a photo of Kim rocking the gray bikini, and clear square heels look while looking like a Queen in this gold-accented room.

Not only do these pics of her look drop-dead gorgeous, but we’re seriously so excited for this new expansion of the beloved SKIMS brand. Kim’s brand was originally founded back in June 2019 alongside Swedish entrepreneur Jens Grede, and since then, they’ve made gorgeous shapewear pieces, lingerie, and more.

As of today, the company is worth over $3 billion.

