Donald Trump‘s Lawyers Are Reportedly Fighting Hard to Remove This Infamous Interview From His Rape Accuser’s Trial

Warning: This post contains descriptions of sexual violence. If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual assault, harassment or violence, you can get help. To speak with someone who is trained to help with these situations, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673) or chat online at online.rainn.org.

It seems Donald Trump and his lawyers are already trying to get a bunch of evidence barred from his upcoming trial in April. In court filings from Thursday, Feb 16, Business Insider discovered that Trump’s lawyers are trying hard to dismiss one of Trump’s worst (and arguably most well-known) videos to date from the trial. Specifically, they’re trying to get rid of the vulgar 2005 Access Hollywood tape, where he boasted about groping women and saying that line: “Grab ‘em by the p*ssy.”

In case you don’t remember, the tape in question is the one where back in 2005, when talking to host Billy Bush, he was bragging about vulgar subjects. He said, “I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab ’em by the p*ssy.”

It seems his lawyers have been arguing a lot to ban the tape from the upcoming trial of Trump’s rape accuser, Elle advice columnist and What Do We Need Men For? author E. Jean Carroll, who is suing Trump for defamation. Carroll previously sued Trump for defamation in 2019 after he publicly denied her claim that she was raped by him, saying “She’s not my type.” Now, she has filed a second lawsuit for claims of defamation and rape, with the trial being set to start in April 2023.

However, this tape isn’t the only thing his lawyers are trying to block from the trial. They’re also working to bar testimonies from certain witnesses, two other Trump accusers, along with a testimony by Jessica Leeds, who accused Trump of kissing and groping her on an airplane in the late 1970s.

Along with that, Trump also has tried to get out of giving a DNA sample.

Related story Bombshell Emails From Fox News' Biggest Names Reveal What They Were Privately Saying About Donald Trump's Election Fraud Claims

As of Feb 18, Judge Lewis A. Kaplan has yet to rule on the new filing from Trump’s lawyers, but has denied him trying to get out of giving his DNA for evidence.

Over the years, over 20 women have come forward claiming that Trump sexually assaulted them, performed sexual misconduct, and even solicitation at sex parties. While many of the women came out after his 2005 interview went viral in 2016, quite a few spoke out before his presidential race.

Click here to see celebrities who have been accused of sexual assault.

