Alison Brie Helped Her Husband Dave Franco’s Premiere Night Nerves in a Unique (& Naked) Way

When you get nervous, people always tell you, “Just imagine the crowd naked!” Well, Alison Brie took that advice to heart when trying to calm down her husband Dave Franco.

On Feb 15, Brie uploaded a seriously shocking video of herself thinking outside of the box to calm Franco’s nerves for premiere night. She posted the video with the caption, “What to do when your husband is feeling anxious about his movie premiere… 😏 #SomebodyIUsedToKnow is streaming NOW on @primevideo ⚡️⚡️.”

In the video, we see the Community alum running around the hotel floor they’re staying at completely naked (of course, with certain parts blurred out!) She knocks on Franco’s door, waiting for him to come out. It takes a minute, as she says in the caption, “(Waiting for Dave to answer… He thinks I’m in the shower!)”

Then, after what feels like an eternity, Franco finally opens to door to a dancing, excited, and naked Brie saying, “Happy premiere night!” They’re both laughing, trying to contain themselves throughout, with Franco in his white bathrobe saying to Brie, “Get out of the hall!” To which she hysterically responds, saying, “I’ve done three laps already!”

This is definitely one of the most creative ways we’ve seen a couple eliminate the other’s stress, and honestly, this gave us another reason to be obsessed with the normally low-key couple.

Directed by Franco and starring Brie, the premiere night they’re talking about is for the Amazon Original Somebody I Used to Know, which follows a successful reality TV star coming back to her hometown. She reminisces with her ex Sean, wondering how she got to where she is now, along with meeting a person named Cassidy, who reminds her of who she used to be before the fame. (It was also co-written by them as well, in case you needed any more proof that these two are a dynamite, talented couple!)

Brie and Franco started dating in 2012 after originally meeting at a 2011 Mardi Gras party. Three years later, they got engaged and later married in 2017.

In a recent interview with Today, Brie talked about the moment she knew she had feelings for Franco during the Mardi Gras party. “All weekend, we had been joking about this weird painting in his (hotel) room of a ribbon on a stick. When I landed in LA, Dave sent me a photo of this painting with his face superimposed on one end of the stick and my face on the other end. There was something about it that was so perfectly my sense of humor,” she said. “It sounds so stupid, but I truly opened the photo (on my phone) and felt a drop in my stomach. Up until that, I was like, ‘That was a fun weekend with a hot young guy.’ And then I was like, ‘Oh, no, I’m gonna fall in love. I’m in trouble.’”

