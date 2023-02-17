Brooke Shields Is a Showstopping Vision in the Brightest Neon Green Flapper-Inspired Dress We’ve Ever Seen

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Brooke Shields got her glamour on during New York Fashion Week by hosting a dinner for Dodiee knitwear. The 57-year-old actress represented the brand well by wearing a stunning neon-green dress that was an absolute showstopper.

The gorgeous design fit Shields like a glove as it hugged her shapely curves with a simple silhouette at the top of the dress. It was the hemline that had all the amazing details with several layers of fringe that gave it a flapper-inspired moment. She looked confident and happy in the ensemble as her long brunette locks cascaded down her shoulders and framed her glowing face. She captioned her Instagram post, “A magical #NYFW evening hosting the @dodieelife dinner.”

Shields was introduced to the Dodiee brand through her supermodel pal, Helena Christensen. “My friend Helena Christensen came to meet my husband and I for a drink not too long ago. She was wearing this amazing dress and I was like — ‘I need that. Where, what, how did that happen? I need this,’” she told Women’s Wear Daily. She headed to the holiday pop-up store the next day and a magical partnership was born.

Zaful Body Con Dress $39.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

“It was the purest version of inclusivity that I had ever experienced personally in trying on clothes,” Shields recalled. “It just made me feel really sexy and celebrated.” That’s high praise from a woman who has been in the public eye since she was a baby — and she now has the opportunity to elevate the brand on a whole new level.

Before you go, click here to see the best photos of Brooke Shields: