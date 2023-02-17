CNN’s Don Lemon Finds Himself in Hot Water After Making Awkward Sexist & Ageist Comments in Front of His Two Female Co-Anchors

Don Lemon found a way to unite Republican and Democratic women over an ageist and sexist comment he made about GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley on CNN This Morning on Thursday. The TV anchor dug himself into a hole with no way out while sitting next to his two female co-anchors, Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins.

Lemon should have stayed on topic when he addressed Haley’s campaign issue to seek mental competency tests for politicians over the age of 75. (See the video HERE.) Instead, he dove straight into a pool with no water, commenting on the 51-year-old’s appearance, “She says people, you know, politicians or something are not in their prime. Nikki Haley isn’t in her prime, sorry. A woman is considered to be in her prime in her 20s and 30s and maybe 40s.” Lemon, who is 56 years old, was pressed by Harlow on how he defined the word “prime.”

Nia Long candidly sheds some light on ageism in Hollywood's casting process. https://t.co/5IdovXYoic — SheKnows (@SheKnows) January 26, 2023

That’s when he decide Google was the answer to the question his co-worker was asking — it’s the search engine that defines when a woman is at her peak. As you can imagine, his response landed with a thud — and you know what comes next — the Twitter apology. “The reference I made to a woman’s “prime” this morning was inartful and irrelevant, as colleagues and loved ones have pointed out, and I regret it,” he wrote. “A woman’s age doesn’t define her either personally or professionally. I have countless women in my life who prove that every day.”

The Twitter comments are exactly what you would expect with women rightfully chiming in that his “digs are ridiculous” because “we have ALL worked with men like this.” Another added, “Please. Do better. Or just don’t speak.” Haley handled the insult with aplomb and wrote her own zinger, “To be clear, I am NOT calling for competency tests for Sexist middle-aged CNN anchors.” Lemon should know better than upset an entire army of women, who tossed aside their political beliefs to collectively stand up to ageism and sexism all at once.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrity women who have spoken out about ageism.