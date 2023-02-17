Bombshell Emails From Fox News’ Biggest Names Reveal What They Were Privately Saying About Donald Trump’s Election Fraud Claims

Fox News might have some explaining to do about their disbelief in Donald Trump’s stolen election narrative — on-air they were saying one thing, but behind the scenes, it appears it was a much different story. The bombshell evidence was released as a part of the Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox Corp.

The court papers, obtained by CNBC, show that text messages, emails, and depositions demonstrate that Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch and news anchors, including Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, and Tucker Carlson, didn’t believe that the election was rigged. They understood that Joe Biden had won the 2020 presidential election.

Murdoch wrote in an email that Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani was saying “really crazy stuff” that was “damaging” on Fox News. Even Carlson, who might be the most controversial of the network’s anchors, texted to his producer that attorney Sidney Powell, who leaned heavily into the stolen election narrative, “is lying.” Ingraham also shared similar thoughts and texted Carlson, “Sidney is a complete nut. No one will work with her. Ditto with Rudy.”

He responded, “It’s unbelievably offensive to me. Our viewers are good people, and they believe it.” However Dominion Voting Systems is suing the network for defamation because the network continued to suggest that the company possibly rigged the election. While Fox News said in its filing that it “fulfilled its commitment to inform fully and comment fairly,” the damning evidence tells a different tale so far.

Fox issued a statement that lays out their case as a First Amendment issue. “There will be a lot of noise and confusion generated by Dominion and their opportunistic private equity owners, but the core of this case remains about freedom of the press and freedom of speech, which are fundamental rights afforded by the Constitution and protected by New York Times v. Sullivan,” the statement reads. This case could challenge how Fox News operates since what was happening on and off the air seem to contradict each other. The trial is expected to begin in mid-April.