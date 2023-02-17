Carmen Electra Reminded Us Why She’s the Queen of Daring Fashion by Rocking Nothing But Tiny Suspenders & Thigh-High Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Well, hello, Carmen Electra! If you got a glimpse of her Valentine’s Day post on Instagram, then you know that she’s leaning right into her daring-fashion phase. The 50-year-old actress wore nothing but a pair of suspenders and shiny thigh-high boots.

Electra stripped down naked and sizzled in her strategically placed suspenders that covered up her nipples. (See the photo HERE.) The light-brown boots showcased her toned dancer legs as she struck a pose with her strong, fit physique. She captioned the steamy snapshot, “happy valentine’s day 💋i’ve launched a brand new exclusive and more personable fans page only for my VIP fans ❣️visit #linkinbio and be mine.”

Her OnlyFans subscribers were probably thrilled to receive special content from the former Baywatch star. Electra said that it was a “no-brainer” to become a content creator on the adult site because she finally has complete control over her image. “I, for once, have this opportunity to be my own boss and have my own creative vision to share with my fans without someone standing over me, telling me, ‘Don’t do this, don’t do that. Cover up this,’ ” she explained to People.

Electra prefers it this way because she can take ownership of her work and her brand. “It does feel really good to stand up for yourself,” she said. “I think what we’re going through now is people are finally standing up for themselves and who they are … It’s not always easy to do, but I do respect people that can stand up for who they are and be honest about it.” Electra feels empowered to make these decisions for herself and her fans get the stunning snapshots that were curated just for them.

