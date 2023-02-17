Catherine Zeta-Jones Took Our Breath Away in this Baby Blue Strapless Gown at Ant-Man Premiere

In addition to being an Oscar-winning actress, Catherine Zeta-Jones is also the queen of the red carpet. With her piercing eyes, long brown locks, and gorgeous curves, the actress has proved over the years she can rock any style and any color. Most recently, while attending the UK Gala Screening of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, she stole the show as she walked the carpet with her husband Michael Douglas.

At the event, Zeta-Jones looked gorgeous in a strapless Cristina Ottaviano ruched dress that had a unique sash draped over the shoulder. To make the strapless gown shine, she opted for no necklace and wore diamond Chopard earrings and a bracelet instead.

Catherine Zeta-Jones attends the “Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania” UK Gala Screening at BFI IMAX Waterloo on February 16, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage) Mike Marsland/WireImage

On Instagram, Zeta-Jones let fans into some behind-the-scenes of her getting ready. In the video, set to Weezer’s “Island in the Sun,” we can see her hairdresser doing the last finishing touches on her shiny waves. Then, after she shows her hair off to the camera, her makeup artist also goes in with some finishing touches as well.

“London calling!!!!!” the Welsh actress wrote in the caption. “Here for Antman and the Wasp premiere with my hubby! Home!”

On the carpet, Zeta-Jones and Douglas talked about his role in the movie as Dr. Hank Pym. “I’ve always loved him as Hank,” she told On Demand Entertainment of her hubby. “There’s a really great moment in the film where Michael has to drive this machine and it just makes me laugh so much because he looks like a little boy getting to play with a toy.” Fashionable and in love, what more could we ask for of Zeta-Jones?