Leonardo DiCaprio Reportedly Has a Newfound Desire to ‘Ditch’ His Reputation for Dating Much Younger Women

Leonardo DiCaprio may be turning over a new dating leaf after the barrage of jokes about his dating choices has reportedly upset him. The 48-year-old actor is concerned that his nightlife reputation is eclipsing his impressive Hollywood career.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Oscar winner is “not pleased” with the recent round of headlines, especially after being photographed next to 19-year-old model Eden Polani. DiCaprio wants to make it clear that he’s “very single right now” and wants to keep his dating life off everyone’s radar. “He is not keen on the hype suggesting that he is seeking out these very young women,” a source told the U.K. outlet. “He is looking for something more mature in the relationship department.”

Leonardo DiCaprio's lifestyle may have influenced Gigi Hadid’s reason for taking a pause with the actor. https://t.co/9mV69oA3BR — SheKnows (@SheKnows) December 28, 2022

The insider tried to help DiCaprio out by saying, “Leo wants something like he had with Camila [Morrone], something real,” but it’s the age-gap issue that has everyone talking. Morrone was 22 years younger than DiCaprio. Hopefully, The Revenant star understands where the scrutiny is coming from if he’s not loving the constant news cycle about his dating life. “It is just ridiculous because he cannot go anywhere without being linked to the youngest beautiful woman there,” they noted. ‘He wants to ditch this image once and for all and he is really bothered that this continues to follow him.”

DiCaprio’s age-gap preference is notable enough that one Reddit user even made a graph of how his age escalated and his girlfriends’ ages stayed the same — rarely are they over the age of 25 (Gigi Hadid is the exception). It sounds like he doesn’t love the side-eyeing that comes with his younger dating preferences. As he gets closer to 50, it makes some people feel uncomfortable that he’s dating women who are just a few years out high school.

