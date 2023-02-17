Kim Kardashian Put on the Cheekiest Display in a Barely-There Bustier for Her Dolce & Gabbana Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Kim Kardashian is taking a high couture turn in Dolce & Gabbana’s latest campaign by turning up the heat a few notches in a black bustier. The look feels very old Hollywood with a dramatic black-and-white snapshot that shows off her gorgeous curves.

The fitted bustier hugged her body tightly as her cleavage spilled over the top. (See the photo HERE.) The look was accessorized with long, black opera gloves and seamed stockings with pointy, sky-high heels that showcased her toned legs. Her wavy blonde hair was artfully mussed, and she stared at the camera with a soulful, but sexy, gaze as she posed, giving a very cheeky view of her famous behind.

Dolce & Gabbana also put out a video for the campaign where the SKIMS founder can be heard whispering, “Are we dreaming?” over the intense soundtrack. The fashion designers described the video as moving “through an intimate dimension, dimmed by the density of black and white hues, in the vast halls of an Italian villa.” It definitely has that film-noir vibe from the 1940s and 1950s — it almost feels inspired by Kim’s icons era. Perhaps Marilyn Monroe was the inspiration for this campaign?

Kim worked with the controversial designers to co-create the Spring/Summer 2023 collection, which is ironic considering Stefano Gabbana called the Kardashian family “the most cheap people in the world” in a 2018 Instagram comment that was quickly deleted. The fashion house also has a long-documented history with racism and homophobia, so it’s curious that Kim is OK with helping them relaunch their struggling brand. She hasn’t addressed the controversies, but it’s something to think about as she promotes and makes money off a company that doesn’t feels so inclusive.

