A New Source Reveals Exactly Where Priscilla Presley & Riley Keough Reportedly Stand Amid Legal Battle

When it comes to disputes over someone’s will, things can easily get messy and complicated. After all, most disagreements tend to argue about what someone who’s already passed did, or, in many cases, what they would have wanted. And, when the family is famous and has to go through it in the public eye, things can get even more painful. As we’ve previously reported, Priscilla Presley is prepping to dispute late daughter Lisa Marie Presley‘s will against her granddaughter Riley Keough. Now, sources are revealing how the dynamic has reportedly changed within the Presley family and where Priscilla and Riley currently stand.

“It has been a very tense and heartbreaking few weeks for both Riley and Priscilla,” a source told Entertainment Tonight on Feb 16. “Riley has been mourning the loss of her mother and is heartbroken to have to deal with a trust dispute with a family member.”

According to the source, even though Riley is “heartbroken,” it seems like Priscilla is allegedly standing firm about not backing down from the fight. “Priscilla is adamant that she has a valid case and that she will prevail in court,” the source added.

As for how the two are doing with each other, the source said, “Riley and Priscilla aren’t communicating at this time, but have been in communication through lawyers.”

So, with neither of them backing down, “they are both gearing up for court.” According to the source, however, “Riley would prefer to settle this dispute privately.”

"She is heartbroken that this has turned into a public matter and knows her mother would never want this," the source said of Riley, who stars in the upcoming TV show Daisy Jones & The Six. "Riley is very stressed at the moment and has been trying to keep a positive attitude and outlook ahead of her new series coming out. Her daughter and husband have been keeping her in good spirits."

Though this is undeniably a complicated time for the family, we wish them all the best.

