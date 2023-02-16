Malia Obama Reminded Us She’s the Queen of Edgy Streetwear Fashion in These Rare Candid Snapshots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Malia Obama likes to stay far out of the spotlight, but she’s always been a target of the paparazzi when she’s in New York City or Los Angeles. Now that her new show, Swarm, is about to premiere — and her bosses are raving about her writing skills — she might find it a bit more difficult to hide.

However, anytime the camera lens snaps her photo, the 24-year-old always looks stylish. She’s never one to fuss too much over her fashion, it’s the effortlessly chic streetwear style that we adore from her. Whether it’s a pair of skinny jeans and bright yellow T-shirt accessorized with Converse Chucks or an elevated denim jacket paired with a plaid shirt (we love the mix of prints), the daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama clearly knows her style. (See more candid shots HERE.)

Malia Obama arrives at work in New York City.

MEGA.

It’s fun to see how Malia has evolved her breezy, laid-back wardrobe and how much it differs from her younger sister, Sasha, 21, who opts for a more glamorous look. It shows how their unique personalities have blossomed over the years as Malia carves out her career path in Hollywood and Sasha continues her education at the University of Southern California.

Malia Obama is seen in New York City.

Gardiner Anderson/Bauergriffin.com/MEGA.

Michelle even discussed these differences with Meghan Markle in the 2019 British Vogue issue the Duchess of Sussex edited. “Malia and Sasha couldn’t be more different,” the former first lady explained. “One speaks freely and often; one opens up on her own terms. One shares her innermost feelings, the other is content to let you figure it out. Neither approach is better or worse, because they’ve both grown into smart, compassionate and independent young women, fully capable of paving their own paths.” While Michelle didn’t specify which personality traits belonged to which daughter, Malia and Sasha’s fashion choices might give us a hint or two.

