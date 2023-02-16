Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Lampooned by South Park in a Way That Only Reinforces How They’ve Been Treated by UK Media

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

South Park just stepped into the conversation about the royal family feud and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to leave their senior roles. While the Comedy Central animated show didn’t name the couple, it was very clear the storyline was about them in the Feb. 15 episode titled, “The Worldwide Privacy Tour.”

The story revolves around the Prince of Canada, with ginger hair and a beard, and his wife who visit South Park while claiming they want “privacy.” (See the clip HERE.) One scene has the duo visiting the Good Morning Canada talk show where they hold signs proclaiming, “Stop Looking at Us” and “We Want Our Privacy!” The writers quickly went in on the characters and lampooned Harry’s real-life book, Spare, by giving it a new title.

The prince of Canada and his wife try to find privacy and seclusion in a small mountain town in the new episode titled, "The Worldwide Privacy Tour", premiering TONIGHT at 10/9c on Comedy Central pic.twitter.com/1M8A8xVTg1 — South Park (@SouthPark) February 16, 2023

“You’ve lived a life with the royal family, you’ve had everything handed to you, but you say your life has been hard, and now you’ve written all about it in your new book, WAAAGH,” says the talk show host. Just as the cartoon prince begins to speak, his wife chimes in, “I was totally like ‘You should write a book ’cause your family’s like stupid and then so are like journalists.”

“So you hate journalists,” the host continues.

“That’s right,” the prince responds.

“And now you wrote a book on the lives of the royal family,” the interviewer asks.

“Right,” the prince says.

“So you’re a journalist?” questions the TV host.

The wife interrupts, “We just want to be normal people. All this attention is so hard!“

While this episode was written in the name of comedy, the words were critical and even go as far as to call the wife a “b***h” — which just leans right into the U.K. media narrative while negating the trauma the real-life Harry and Meghan have been through. They’ve talked endlessly about their decision to step back and how it’s never been about privacy, but no one seems to be listening. As their press secretary Ashley Hansen told The New York Times late last year, “They are choosing to share their story, on their terms, and yet the tabloid media has created an entirely untrue narrative that permeates press coverage and public opinion. The facts are right in front of them.”

