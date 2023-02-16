Malia Obama Is Demonstrating ‘Incredible’ Skills at Her First Buzzy Job After Graduating Harvard

As the daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama, it could have been hard for Malia Obama to find her career path after graduating from Harvard University. However, the notoriously private 24-year-old is making her way in Hollywood and getting rave reviews.

She’s been writing on Amazon Prime’s upcoming series, Swarm, which premieres on March 17. Co-creator Janine Nabers explained to Vanity Fair why Malia was perfect for the show about a woman in her 20s who becomes obsessed with a pop star (think Beyonce’s BeyHive). “[The main characters of the show] are in their 20s and Malia is in her 20s, so it was really great having someone like her in the room,” Nabers said. “She’s a very professional person. She’s an incredible writer and artist.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard people in the entertainment industry gush about Malia, Nabers’ co-creator, Donald Glover, also had something to say about her in 2022. Calling her “an amazingly talented person,” Donald revealed to Vanity Fair that she isn’t resting on her laurels as former President Barack Obama’s daughter. He said Malia is “really focused, and she’s working really hard” to establish herself as a writer in Hollywood, which has been her goal since she was a teen. Donald promised that Malia is “gonna have really good things coming soon” because “her writing style is great.”

And don’t think she’s getting any special treatment in the writers’ room just because she’s related to Michelle and Barack. Co-writer and brother to Donald, Stephen Glover joked, “Well, you know, we just hurt her feelings. We can’t be easy on her just because she’s the [former] president’s daughter.” He went on to praise her for having a “unique perspective” and added that “listening to her stories and having her involved really gave us a lot of good ideas.” We can’t wait to see what Swarm has in store for viewers, especially knowing the inside details of how Malia thrived in her first big job in Hollywood.

