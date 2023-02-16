Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Black Mind & Body - Spotlight

Malia Obama Is Demonstrating ‘Incredible’ Skills at Her First Buzzy Job After Graduating Harvard

Kristyn Burtt
Malia & Sasha Obama Plus Icon
Malia Obama, Sasha Obama Olivier Douliery- Pool/Getty Images.
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill. walks down the beach with his daughter Malia, 10, during his vacation to Hawaii, Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2008 in Kailua, Hi. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)
FILE - In this April 14, 2009, file photo President Barack Obama is almost jerked off his feet as he shows off their new dog Bo, a 6-month-old Portuguese water dog with his daughters Malia, left, and Sasha Obama, right, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. The arrival of the Biden pets will also mark the next chapter in a long history of pets residing at the White House after a four-year hiatus during the Trump administration. “Pets have always played an important role in the White House throughout the decades,” said Jennifer Pickens, an author who studies White House traditions. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2010, file photo, file photo President Barack Obama kisses his daughter Sasha on the head while his other daughter Malia, right, and first lady Michelle Obama look during an NCAA college basketball game in Washington between Howard University and the Oregon State team coached by the first lady's brother Craig Robinson. Obama likes to talk about his kids. What parent doesn't? But he's the president, and he brings up his daughters to explain his thinking on all sorts of combustible national issues, from the rescue of an American aid worker from Somali pirates to the touchy subject of public access to emergency contraception. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)
President Barack Obama, accompanied by first last Michelle Obama and daughters Malia and Sasha arrive at the election night party Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2012, in Chicago. Obama defeated Republican challenger former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
As the daughter of Barack and Michelle Obama, it could have been hard for Malia Obama to find her career path after graduating from Harvard University. However, the notoriously private 24-year-old is making her way in Hollywood and getting rave reviews.

She’s been writing on Amazon Prime’s upcoming series, Swarm, which premieres on March 17. Co-creator Janine Nabers explained to Vanity Fair why Malia was perfect for the show about a woman in her 20s who becomes obsessed with a pop star (think Beyonce’s BeyHive). “[The main characters of the show] are in their 20s and Malia is in her 20s, so it was really great having someone like her in the room,” Nabers said. “She’s a very professional person. She’s an incredible writer and artist.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard people in the entertainment industry gush about Malia, Nabers’ co-creator, Donald Glover, also had something to say about her in 2022. Calling her “an amazingly talented person,” Donald revealed to Vanity Fair that she isn’t resting on her laurels as former President Barack Obama’s daughter. He said Malia is “really focused, and she’s working really hard” to establish herself as a writer in Hollywood, which has been her goal since she was a teen. Donald promised that Malia is “gonna have really good things coming soon” because “her writing style is great.”

And don’t think she’s getting any special treatment in the writers’ room just because she’s related to Michelle and Barack. Co-writer and brother to Donald, Stephen Glover joked, “Well, you know, we just hurt her feelings. We can’t be easy on her just because she’s the [former] president’s daughter.” He went on to praise her for having a “unique perspective” and added that “listening to her stories and having her involved really gave us a lot of good ideas.” We can’t wait to see what Swarm has in store for viewers, especially knowing the inside details of how Malia thrived in her first big job in Hollywood.

