Alessandra Ambrosio Showed Off Her Glowing Curves in a Tiny, Figure-Hugging Alo Yoga Bodysuit

Though some brand partnerships may be sometimes boring and not as enticing, others have a way of just making us click in an instant. In Alessandra Ambrosio‘s newest post, she did just that as she posed in an Alo Yoga bodysuit that perfectly hugged her curves.

In the Feb 15 post to Instagram, Ambrosio posted a series of photos of herself in the sleek all-black look. The sleeveless cotton-blend bodysuit is called the Seamless Ribbed Mellow Onesie and features a scoop neckline that goes down to mid-thigh (Shop a similar look HERE!). In the photos, Ambrosio is seen doing what she does best: showcasing her fiercest model poses.

“Be silly. Be fun. Be different. Be crazy. Be you, because life is too short to be anything but happy,” the former Victoria’s Secret angel wrote in the caption. “💟 #selflove @alo #alopartner.”

Talking to Harper’s Bazaar last year, Ambrosio, who’s an ambassador for Alo Yoga, Omega, and Nespresoo, among others, opened up about her own personal style.

“In my personal life, I keep things simple,” she told the outlet. “I’m a Brazilian girl, even though I now live in LA, so swimsuits and simple beachwear is my style. I love fashion but I don’t have to go crazy with buying items. I’m happy with what makes me comfortable.”

Also in the interview, the Brazilian native talked about what style advice she hopes to pass on to her kids Anja, 14, and Noah, 10. “I want them to feel happy and comfortable in their own skin, so I would gently guide them if I felt they were trying to be someone they’re not. But I’m happy for them to take their own journey. It’s the only way.” We couldn’t agree more, Alessandra!

