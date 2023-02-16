Orlando Bloom Got Refreshingly Honest About the ‘Really, Really Challenging’ Parts of His Relationship to Katy Perry

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Having a relationship in the public eye is never an easy thing, and Orlando Bloom is being refreshingly honest about some of the challenges he and fiancée Katy Perry face. They have to navigate artistic careers that demand lots of their time and energy away from home — and that can be detrimental to their partnership.

The 46-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean understands that they’re “in two very different pools” as an actor and a musician. “Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands,” he admitted to Flaunt magazine. “Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won’t lie.”

With two-year-old daughter Daisy with Perry, and 12-year-old son Flynn, from his marriage to Miranda Kerr, Bloom has a lot on his plate. “We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity, [but] I think we’re both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did, and there’s definitely never a dull moment,” he added.

Even Perry has elaborated on how they’ve navigated their differences over the years, telling Vogue India in 2020, I have a partner who is also all about finding a balance — Orlando, who is on a spiritual journey of his own. He’s an anchor who holds me down, and he’s very real.” The fact that both of them are very aware of the relationship pitfalls that often plague Hollywood unions is a step in the right direction for making their love everlasting.

