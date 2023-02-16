King Charles III Reportedly Turned Down the One Request Prince Harry Apparently Made in Exchange for Attending the Coronation

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The clock is ticking as time slips by quickly toward King Charles III’s coronation in May. That means the family feud needs to be swept aside as quickly as possible if Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going to attend.

In the wake of Harry’s memoir, Spare, the one consistent plea from Harry has been a sit-down discussion in order to improve family relations. As each day passes by and that request is ignored, it’s apparent that Charles is more focused on his big day. A source told the Daily Beast that the king “simply won’t have the time” to hash things out with Harry. And of course, we all know William isn’t interested in apologizing because that brotherly relationship is far more fractured than Charles and Harry’s bond.

This comes on the heels of a report from the Mirror that Harry is hanging his RSVP on whether a family “summit” happens or not. He’s not interested in flying over to the U.K. only to be met with a “toxic” response. It’s hard to believe that Charles can’t find 30 minutes in his schedule once a week with his son to slowly repair the damage, but insiders continue to talk about how busy Charles is. “Charles adores Harry and wants him to be there. But he has a coronation to organize. He simply won’t have the time to organize a special meeting with Harry,” a friend of the king shared.

It looks like the royal family is not only choosing to remain silent in public over Spare, but they are also using that same strategy in private. The ball is in Harry’s court to attend or not, but it doesn’t look like Charles is budging on trying to reconcile with his son before the coronation. It’s probably a disappointing response for Harry, who seems to want to reconnect in some way with the palace.

