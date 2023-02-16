Kelly Ripa’s New Co-Host Is a ‘Shocking Twist’ After Ryan Seacrest Announces He’s Leaving Live With Kelly and Ryan

After six years as co-host alongside Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest announced will be leaving Live With Kelly and Ryan. The decision, which Seacrest called “bittersweet,” was announced on Feb 16’s show.

“Last year we spoke and I made the decision to make this my last season as co-host,” he said, with Ripa by his side supporting him.

Ripa then chimed in to sing praises of her co-host. “You are a gem, you are one of my best friends,” Ripa said. “The greatest part of this experience has been that you’ve gone from being a friend to a family member. You are family here. We love you. We are so proud of you.”

Seacrest also shared his next steps after the end of the season which include hosting the new season of American Idol and sometimes coming back to the show to “guest host and fill in.”

“I have to say to you, as a dear friend coming in but as a best friend at this moment, to have your kindness, your thoughtfulness, your levity, your friendship… I look up to you, I respect you so much,” Seacrest told Ripa.

Before the two got too sappy to live TV, they continued their announcements with news of his replacement.

“We have really exciting news to add to this, I love this part too,” Seacrest said. “This is the shocking twist of the whole thing,” Ripa continued.

Ripa announced, “Because we are so aware of the importance of continuity and consistency and the familial vibe that we all have here, it only makes sense to (…) bring in somebody that we know and love and who’s really always been here and really just an extension of you. The only person I can think of that is capable of holding your torch the way you have held it and that would be my husband Mark Consuelos.”



According to Ripa, who’s been married to Consuelos since their elopement in 1996, Consuelos is looking forward to his new role and is even preparing a “list of grievances” to dive into onscreen.

“Ryan and I calling it ‘the nation’s weirdest social experiment,'” Ripa added. We can’t wait to tune in!

