Brittany & Patrick Mahomes Look So Joyful & Loved-Up After the Super Bowl in This Sweet PDA Video

It’s clear Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes are still on Cloud 9, and we always love seeing these lovebirds live it up in style.

On Feb 15, after the Superbowl and their family Disneyland trip, the Mahomes are all about celebrating and smooching it up with each other. Brittnay uploaded both a boomerang and a video to her Instagram story, showing how happy they are right now. She didn’t put a caption in either, but let’s face it, once you see these, you’ll also realize no caption was needed. See the pic below:

In this screenshot of the boomerang, we see Brittany giving a kissy face to the camera, rocking her iconic beach waves and glossy pink lipstick, as she quirks her head atop Patrick’s. Patrick is smiling throughout, looking both tired and content with his wife. (They’re also rocking matching white tees, which is always an adorable thing to see.)

Then in the video, Brittany is screaming for joy as everyone celebrates Patrick and the Chiefs. She’s showing off the tribe, a content Patrick rocking a cozy red puffer jacket (we love a color-coded moment showing his love for his team), and a giddy Brittany jumping for joy.

The Mahomes have been together since high school. They originally met when Patrick was in 10th grade and a baseball pitcher, and she was a cheerleader (literally the idyllic high school romance story!) They dated all throughout high school, going long-distance for awhile while they attended different colleges.

Brittany told Today about when they went long-distance for college, saying, He ended up going to Texas Tech, and that’s when it really hit me, ‘Oh sh-t, he might go play professional football. It was surreal to see him living his dream, and seeing him grow as an athlete and as a man, in general, was just amazing.”

Fast forward a bit and they got married back on March 12, 2022, in an elaborate ceremony in Hawaii (and later honeymooned in St. Barts!) They share one daughter named Sterling Skye and welcomed a son named Patrick “Bronze,” in late 2022.

