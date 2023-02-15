Ayesha Curry Shouts Out Her ‘Forever Valentine’ Stephen in These Stylish & PDA-Filled Snapshots

It’s no secret that Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry are as in love as they were since they first got together, but this Valentine’s Day tribute really shows how deep that love is.

On Feb 15, Ayesha clued in fans on how she and Stephen spent their Valentine’s Day. Here’s a hint: in love and in style. She posted the super-sweet photos with the caption, “♥️ my forever valentine ♥️ I love you @stephencurry30.”

In the first photo, we see the two lovebirds showing off their seriously iconic looks. Ayesha took on the Barbiecore trend with this baby pink pantsuit look that she paired with a hot pink bandeau top and a red-heart bag. Stephen took a darker approach, rocking a nearly all-black look except for a red and white tartan jacket.

Next, we get a silly snapshot of the two while Ayesha is holding onto Stephen’s arm, before ending on an adorable PDA moment that warmed our hearts.

The Full Plate author and Stephen originally met when they were only teenagers at a youth group meeting, but they didn’t start dating until years later and married in July 2011. They share three children named Riley, 10, Ryan, 7, and Canon, 5.

When asked by PureWow how the loving parents and A-listers prioritize their relationship, Ayesha kept it real. “It can be challenging sometimes, especially with how hectic our schedules can get. But we made a commitment early on in our marriage that our relationship needed to be solid in order for us to be the best parents and people to those who depend on us,” she said. “So we make the time. And it doesn’t have to be anything extravagant—sometimes it’s just grabbing dinner around the corner from our house. It’s just about finding little moments to check in and reconnect.”

