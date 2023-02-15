Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas Reminded Us Exactly Why They Are the Cutest Couple in Hollywood With This Adorable Family Dance Moment

Catherine Zeta-Jones might have won Valentine’s Day this year because her Instagram Reel proved she might have the hippest — and cutest — family in Hollywood. She showed a clip of herself, husband Michael Douglas, and their two kids, Dylan, 22, and Carys, 19, having the time of their lives, dancing the night away.

The close-knit family looked like they were having the best time celebrating the day of love together. Zeta-Jones wore a form-fitting red jumpsuit with a plunging V-neckline. (See the video HERE.) She wore her brunette hair in a loose bun as her skin glowed from her recent holiday in Jamaica. Douglas proved he is quite the dancer as he grooved to the house music in his light-colored suit and white shirt.

Catherine Zeta-Jones is forever on our best-dressed list! https://t.co/KitqFRU37q — SheKnows (@SheKnows) February 7, 2023

Daughter Carys looked so sweet in her metallic animal-print dress with the sweetheart neckline. Her wavy hair blew in the breeze while she kept a big smile on her face the entire time. Dylan also appeared to enjoy himself as he bumped hips with his mom — we love a throwback disco move. The family gathered in the camera frame as they celebrated together. “Happy Valentine’s Day to all. Love, love, love,” wrote Zeta-Jones in text across the video.

Her followers chimed in with their thoughts on the joyous video. One fan wrote in the comments, “When I see this family, my faith in love increases.” Another account added, “Am I the only one who noticed how much this family parties 😂🔥❤️ #familygoals.” Who doesn’t love a good party, especially when you are surrounded by the one you love?

Before you go, click here to see celebrity kids who are all grown up.