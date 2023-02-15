Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas Reminded Us Exactly Why They Are the Cutest Couple in Hollywood With This Adorable Family Dance Moment

Kristyn Burtt
attends the 2014 AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Jane Fonda at the Dolby Theatre on June 5, 2014 in Hollywood, California. Tribute show airing Saturday, June 14, 2014 at 9pm ET/PT on TNT. Plus Icon
Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for AFI.
Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas Have Family Dance Party: Video
Catherine Zeta-Jones might have won Valentine’s Day this year because her Instagram Reel proved she might have the hippest — and cutest — family in Hollywood. She showed a clip of herself, husband Michael Douglas, and their two kids, Dylan, 22, and Carys, 19, having the time of their lives, dancing the night away.

The close-knit family looked like they were having the best time celebrating the day of love together. Zeta-Jones wore a form-fitting red jumpsuit with a plunging V-neckline. (See the video HERE.) She wore her brunette hair in a loose bun as her skin glowed from her recent holiday in Jamaica. Douglas proved he is quite the dancer as he grooved to the house music in his light-colored suit and white shirt. 

Daughter Carys looked so sweet in her metallic animal-print dress with the sweetheart neckline. Her wavy hair blew in the breeze while she kept a big smile on her face the entire time. Dylan also appeared to enjoy himself as he bumped hips with his mom — we love a throwback disco move. The family gathered in the camera frame as they celebrated together. “Happy Valentine’s Day to all. Love, love, love,” wrote Zeta-Jones in text across the video. 

Her followers chimed in with their thoughts on the joyous video. One fan wrote in the comments, “When I see this family, my faith in love increases.” Another account added, “Am I the only one who noticed how much this family parties 😂🔥❤️ #familygoals.” Who doesn’t love a good party, especially when you are surrounded by the one you love?

