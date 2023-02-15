Jennifer Tilly Is the Latest Celebrity to Enchant Fans with the Mermaidcore Trend As She Rocks a Sparkling & Bold Gown

Let’s face it, Jennifer Tilly can rock any and every trend she puts her mind to: including the mermaidcore trend.

On Feb 13, the Chucky star posted a showstopping photo of herself and one of her buddies and co-stars, Christine Elise McCarthy, with the caption, “Happy Birthday to the delightful @christineelisemccarthy! 🎂🥳🎈.”

In the photo, we see Tilly absolutely rocking the mermaidcore trend in this sparkling blue dress, which she paired with a feathered sash, corsage, and her iconic red lipstick. It’s all about the details for Tilly, so in case you missed it, she also matched her nails to her dress: rocking a powder blue color we’re telling our nail salon about ASAP. (And of course, we can’t leave out McCarthy, who looks so chic and stunning in a 1920s-esque fringe blue dress and black sweater ensemble!)

For those that don’t know, the mermaidcore trend is the newest “it” trend everyone is losing it over. It’s where you rock a look that looks mermaid-esque, so think greens, blues, and lots of shimmering fabrics.

We’ve seen our favorite gothic Queen rock the LBDs, and the elaborately dark ensembles, and even try her hand at the Barbiecore trend. And now, we’re losing it over her bold take on the mermaidcore trend.

Along with being an Oscar-nominated actress and amazing poker player, Tilly is also a collector of fine jewelry. In a previous interview with the Hollywood Reporter, she talked about how much she adores fine jewelry, and when asked if she saves it only for special occasions, she instantly said no!

“Every day I have jewelry on, it makes me really happy. You can wear long chains with jeans or funky vintage dresses,” she said. “I also design jewelry but just for myself. I was obsessed with eyes, and I designed a queen of hearts ring.”

