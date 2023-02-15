Prince Harry’s Reported Reason for Wavering On Coronation Attendance Has Everything To Do With His ‘Toxic’ Jubilee Experience

Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
If there’s one message that seems to be consistent with the royal family is that King Charles III wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at his coronation in May. The Sussexes have reportedly made no firm commitments to attend just yet, and Harry seems to be the one who will ultimately decide if they go to the U.K. 

It appears that memories of the Platinum Jubilee still haunt the couple — we all saw that seating placement and the icy stares at the Service of Thanksgiving. Now, sources are telling the Mirror that Harry wants to see his family recognize some of the harmful ways they’ve behaved. “Harry has been very clear and his position hasn’t wavered – he isn’t going to come if he feels the atmosphere will be as toxic as it was during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and funeral,” the insider said.

Harry and Meghan both seem to be open to a reconciliation, “but so far nothing has changed” when it comes to the palace. They don’t want to acknowledge the Duke of Sussex’s memoir, Spare, so both sides may have reached a statement even though Charles is “fully expecting” his youngest son to be in attendance. Other sources revealed to Us Weekly that the royal family is panicking behind the scenes because time is running out. The palace is trying to “come up with solutions to keep the peace and form some kind of reconnection and unity between William and Harry.” 

Harry is standing by what he told Tom Bradby in his ITV interview in January, “There is a lot to be discussed and I really hope they are willing to sit down and talk about it.” That discussion still hasn’t happened, and right now, there doesn’t seem to be much motivating Harry and Meghan to attend if Charles and Prince William aren’t willing to have a dialogue.

