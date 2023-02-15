Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
The Owners of the Field Where Prince Harry Lost His Virginity Are Now Chiming in on This Royal Hot Topic

Kristyn Burtt
Prince Harry opens a new Youth Zone Plus Icon
Prince Harry James Whatling/MEGA.
Their Royal Highnesses Prince William, Duke Of Cambridge And Catherine, Duchess Of Cambridge The Journey By Carriage Procession To Buckingham Palace Following Their Marriage At Westminster Abbey. (Photo by John Phillips/UK Press via Getty Images)
WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM - SEPTEMBER 19: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Prince William, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the Committal Service for Queen Elizabeth II at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England. The committal service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, took place following the state funeral at Westminster Abbey. A private burial in The King George VI Memorial Chapel followed. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
OTTAWA, CANADA - OCTOBER 29: The Prince And Princess Of Wales During A Visit To Ottawa In Canada (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
NEW YORK - JANUARY 13: Copies of the New York Post newspaper lie on display at a newstand featuring a "Royal Nazi" front page headline January 13, 2005 in New York City. British royal, Prince Harry, reportedly attended a fancy dress party wearing a khaki uniform with an armband emblazoned with a swastika, the emblem of the German WWII Nazi Party. (Photo by Stephen Chernin/Getty Images)
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you thought the fuss about Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, had died down, think again. One of the hottest topics to come out of the revelations in the book is the Duke of Sussex’s virginity. First, we heard Harry’s side of the story, and then we heard Sasha Walpole’s point of view (yes, the woman involved in the royal event) — but you won’t believe who is chiming in now.

It’s hard to believe that there are more sides to this story, but The Sun managed to track down the owners of the field where Harry lost his virginity. From the interest the story has garnered, the couple, Dean Ellwood and Anna Pitt-Stanley, could make it into a tourist site. Don’t worry, they aren’t going to do that, but they have a good sense of humor about it.

Ellwood joked, “I suppose I could put a blue plaque up in the field, but I don’t think many people would be interested.” Oh, we think there would be a few royal fans interested in grabbing a selfie where Harry got down and dirty — even without the plaque. People are so fascinated by the royal’s sex life that Pitt-Stanley shared, “Everyone in the village is talking about it but I don’t think we will be setting up a gift shop selling memorabilia.”

A gift shop would be tacky, but the good news is that everyone involved in this situation is OK with all of the details being revealed to the world. Walpole confirmed that Harry’s story was accurate and even complimented him on his “peachy bum.” Now that we’ve heard from literally everyone who possibly could be involved (we don’t need to hear from the landscaper), let’s hope we can put this story to rest.  

