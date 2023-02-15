The Owners of the Field Where Prince Harry Lost His Virginity Are Now Chiming in on This Royal Hot Topic

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you thought the fuss about Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, had died down, think again. One of the hottest topics to come out of the revelations in the book is the Duke of Sussex’s virginity. First, we heard Harry’s side of the story, and then we heard Sasha Walpole’s point of view (yes, the woman involved in the royal event) — but you won’t believe who is chiming in now.

It’s hard to believe that there are more sides to this story, but The Sun managed to track down the owners of the field where Harry lost his virginity. From the interest the story has garnered, the couple, Dean Ellwood and Anna Pitt-Stanley, could make it into a tourist site. Don’t worry, they aren’t going to do that, but they have a good sense of humor about it.

Ellwood joked, “I suppose I could put a blue plaque up in the field, but I don’t think many people would be interested.” Oh, we think there would be a few royal fans interested in grabbing a selfie where Harry got down and dirty — even without the plaque. People are so fascinated by the royal’s sex life that Pitt-Stanley shared, “Everyone in the village is talking about it but I don’t think we will be setting up a gift shop selling memorabilia.”

A gift shop would be tacky, but the good news is that everyone involved in this situation is OK with all of the details being revealed to the world. Walpole confirmed that Harry’s story was accurate and even complimented him on his “peachy bum.” Now that we’ve heard from literally everyone who possibly could be involved (we don’t need to hear from the landscaper), let’s hope we can put this story to rest.

