This Resurfaced Blog Post Written by Meghan Markle Reveals She Had Some Harsh Words To Say About Kate Middleton

We all know that the internet never forgets, and it looks like an old post from Meghan Markle’s now-defunct blog, The Tig, has resurfaced where she discussed her thoughts on the royal family. Of course, this is just going to feed the Duchess of Sussex’s critics who will say this is evidence that Meghan was very aware of the royal family before she married Prince Harry.

The entry, per the Daily Mail, was written in 2014 and talked about Kate Middleton’s 2011 wedding to Prince William while shaping her thoughts on how “little girls dream of being princesses.” She noted that she had a very different view of what a princess was when she was little: “I, for one, was all about She-Ra, Princess of Power.” Meghan described the character as “a sword-wielding royal rebel known for her strength” who was definitely no “Cinderella.”

She went on to talk about how “grown women seem to retain this childhood fantasy” and become obsessed with a handsome prince rescuing them — and that’s where the Kate comparison came into play. “Just look at the pomp and circumstance surrounding the royal wedding and endless conversation about Princess Kate,” she wrote. While the Daily Mail didn’t publish the entire blog piece, you can see threads of Meghan’s activism and beliefs around being an independent person. It sounds like she didn’t believe that Kate’s traditional princess role fit her idea of a modern woman.

Let’s remember that Meghan wrote her opinion as an outsider, as an American who didn’t have much knowledge of how the royal family worked. Kate’s life was always going to be much different than Meghan’s even when they were both married to princes. And it seems that a friendship wasn’t ever going to be a natural occurrence between them once their paths crossed. Now, they are each on their own journeys and Meghan has a much clearer picture of how the palace operates almost a decade later.

