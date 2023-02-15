These New Photos of Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly After Their Apparent Split Show There Might Still Be Hope for the Couple

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are going through a tough time in their relationship, but it looks like they aren’t completely throwing in the towel yet. Despite their heavily chronicled fight over Super Bowl weekend, the engaged couple may be trying to work out their differences with an assist from a professional.

Fox and MGK were spotted on Monday leaving a couples’ counseling office in Los Angeles looking like they had a very heavy discussion. (See the photos HERE.) The duo exited the building after it was reported by the Daily Mail that they had spent two-and-a-half hours in a therapy session. Fox wore a tight, bright-blue shirt and gray pants, while MGK kept it casual in joggers and a sweatshirt. They both appeared exhausted, and it looked like Fox might have been wiping away tears — relationships aren’t easy, especially when there are challenging things to work through.

A source told People that while Fox “is still upset” at her fiancé, she is “taking one day at a time” before making any major decisions (even though that engagement ring is reportedly not on her finger right now). “She was never one to casually date,” the insider noted, “She is with him because she believes it’s a long-term relationship. She isn’t just gonna give up on their relationship.” And yes, there are “trust issues” going on, but the details are clear just yet.

Fans don’t know exactly what happened between the normally attached-at-the-hip couple, but it was dramatic enough for Fox to wipe her Instagram feed clean of MGK’s images, follow his rival Eminem, and then delete her account. Her followers threw out allegations of cheating after her final post quoted Beyoncé’s single, “Pray You Catch Me,” from her Lemonade album: “You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath.” That cryptic lyric seems to indicate that something went down, and it doesn’t sound good.

