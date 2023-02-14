Elizabeth Hurley Posed Totally Nude for Valentine’s Day & Reminded Us Why She’s the Ultimate Confident Queen

If you’re still waiting for a Valentine’s gift to celebrate the special day today, look no further. Actress Elizabeth Hurley gave us all a present today as she posted a picture of her posing completely naked in bed.

In the photo on Instagram, Hurley is seen embracing a cream-colored fuzzy blanket that perfectly matched the rest of her white sheets. The actress is wearing some minimal glam and looks stunning with her tousled bedhead hair.

“Happy Valentine’s Day ❤️❤️❤️❤️💗💗💗💗,” she wrote in the caption.

Her fans, of course, were more than thrilled with the snapshot. “Oh gawd 🔥 thank you,” commented one user. “So inspiring ❤️,” wrote another.

Four days ago, Hurley continued to wow us with her physique in a gallery of pictures of her wearing one of her bikini favorites from her swimwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

In the pics of her wearing the tiny white Celestial bikini with gold hardware, she also embraced the tropical breeze with her limited-edition Parrot Robe. Whether it's minimal clothing or just wearing her birthday suit, Hurley always looks stunning!

Talking to Women’s Health late last year, Hurley talked about her secret to feeling so confident in her own skin. “[Women] always tend to put ourselves on the bottom of the priority list of what we have to do. And I think there is a real movement now to try to encourage women to value themselves and value their own health and wellbeing,” she told the oulet. “It’s not self-indulgent. It’s vital.”

