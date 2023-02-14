Gigi Hadid Reportedly Narrowly Ducked Out of a Potentially Very Awkward Run-in With Ex Leonardo Dicaprio

Avoiding seeing your ex after a split is one of the most classic moves in the book. So classic, even celebrities do it!

According to Page Six, supermodel Gigi Hadid reportedly fled the scene in a club during New York Fashion Week in order to avoid her ex, Leonardo DiCaprio. Per the outlet, Hadid was at the members club Casa Cipriani on Feb 10 “with a bunch of models” when she left quickly before the Titanic star came in.

And, as it turns out, DiCaprio ended up sitting at the same table so Hadid was right in trusting her instincts. Talk about awkward!

“[He] didn’t speak a word,” a source told Page Six. “He had his baseball cap on, only spoke to two of his male friends.”

Hadid and DiCaprio were first spotted together in September of last year and sources at the time said they were getting along right off the bat. “[DiCaprio is] definitely pursuing” her, a source told People, adding that “they are getting to know each other,” but weren’t calling it “dating” just yet. The two then reportedly broke things off a couple of months later. He was spotted having dinner with 23-year-old Victoria Lamas in December and set the rumor mill spinning when he recently sat next to 19-year-old model Eden Polani.

These days, it sounds like DiCaprio might be concerned about his dating life eclipsing his Hollywood career. "He was venting," an insider reported to In Touch . "He was so upset he can't go out at all without people [thinking] he is dating someone."

