Helena Christensen Rocked the Tiniest Black Lace Teddy While Reminding Us About the Importance of Valentine’s Day Self-Love

Valentine’s Day is a holiday filled with roses, chocolates, fine dining, and romance. But Helena Christensen wanted to add a little spice to her Instagram followers’ day with a few stunning snapshots of her in black-lace lingerie and a message about the power of self-love. 

The carousel of images flaunted the 54-year-old’s supermodel legs as they glowed in the sunlight while wearing a short and tiny teddy. (See the photos HERE.) The sheer material showed off all of her gorgeous curves as she shared her best angles in each pose. Christensen looked fierce and strong as she confidently looked at the camera lens. She captioned the photos, “Happy ♥️day to everyone who loves themselves and others deeply and fiercely.”

While Christensen is single this Valentine’s Day, she wants her fans to know that she’s “a great wing- woman” if they are looking for a date. She thinks she is quite the matchmaker, who has some strategic love skills. “I make it subtle, and it always works,” she confidently told Harper’s Bazaar.

However, there is one caveat to the entire process, but hear her out so you know what you’re getting into. “Let me tell you how it goes. We go out. Guys find me intimidating and decide I’m not nice,” she explained. “Guys see my cute, cool friend. She gets anyone she wants.” However, her skills are limited to flings only. “I’m only good at matching people for hookups,” Christensen noted. “I can give instant gratification but not long-term happiness. You’re on your own if you want to make something last.” We love a supermodel who knows her limits when it comes to love.

