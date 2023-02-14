Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
The Royal Family Is Reportedly Scrambling to ‘Come Up With Solutions’ to Mend Prince William & Prince Harry’s Relationship Before Coronation

Kristyn Burtt
King Charles III is preparing for his coronation on May 6 where every detail is being tended to so that it’s a perfect day. However, there is one major task on the list that is going to require a lot of attention and care: Prince William’s feud with Prince Harry.

The palace is reportedly starting to feel the pressure because “the longer the feud continues, the less likely there’ll be a reconciliation,” one source told Us Weekly. “With the coronation just a few months away, appropriate actions need to be taken imminently.” For Charles, the greatest gift he could possibly receive on his coronation day is his sons getting along — they don’t have to be BFFs, just a day of harmony would be good. 

With the big day less than three months away, the royal family is scrambling to try and “come up with solutions to keep the peace and form some kind of reconnection and unity between William and Harry.” The insider ominously noted that “it’s now or never” because the last thing the palace wants is “this dark cloud hanging over the festivities on such a significant occasion.”

It seems that a lot of the fallout from Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, was directed at his older brother. While Charles might be upset at some of the allegations, he genuinely appears open to reconciling with his son. Harry spoke about William’s temper and the physical fight they got in over the Prince of Wales’ alleged comments about Meghan Markle. Right now, it feels like the siblings’ relationship is beyond repair, and it’s hard to see how they even come to a truce to keep the peace on their father’s coronation day.

Click here to see a complete timeline of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s feud with the royal family.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle

