The First Trailer for Bridgerton’s Spin-Off Queen Charlotte Is a Lush, Sensual Journey Into Royal Drama

If you’re a fan of the Netflix hit Bridgerton, we’ve got good news for you. Though season 3 does not have a release date yet and may take a while to reach our screens, a spin-off of the show, Queen Charlotte, is almost upon us.

On Feb 14, show creator Shonda Rhimes was joined by the ensemble’s cast at a Valentine’s Day-timed live stream event to debut a new teaser, some images from the set, and unveil the premiere date: May 4, per TV Insider.

The upcoming show will follow a young Queen Charlotte (India Amarteifio) as she ascends her rise to power and her love story with King George (Corey Mylchreest). According to the outlet, Queen Charlotte will also dive into the societal shift that happened during her reign which led to the world of Bridgerton.

Other characters in the story will include the older Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel), a young Lady Danbury (Arsema Thomas), the older Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh), and the older Lady Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemell).

“Your marriage is the business of this country, this cannot go on,” Michelle Fairley’s character says in the teaser, possibly hinting at drama with Charlotte’s romance with George.

"You are the first of your kind, you must secure your position," says a younger Lady Danbury in another moment.

As we gear up for the upcoming prequel, head to TV Insider for stunning photos from the set of Queen Charlotte. Fingers crossed May 4 comes quickly!

