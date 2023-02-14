Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Eric André Confirmed His Relationship With Emily Ratajkowski by Sharing a Totally Nude, Very NSFW Photo of Both of Them

Kristyn Burtt
If anyone was wondering if Emily Ratajkowski’s relationship with Eric André was officially happening — well, it’s not only on, but it’s also pretty steamy. The 49-year-old comedian posted NSFW Valentine’s Day snapshots of him and the 31-year-old actress that will have you blushing. 

The first image shows André completely naked and lounging horizontally on a small couch. He put his finger to his lips like he was trying to keep a secret (posting it on Instagram certainly helps — LOL) while a strategically placed heart and cupid’s arrow emoji covered up his crotch. There’s a triptych mirror behind him, so if you look closely, you will see a nude Ratajkowski snapping the photo. The My Body author showed her gorgeous curves in the reflection while artfully covering her chest with her arm so only her butt is peeping out. 

André looks a bit more relaxed and — but still naked — in second shot, which he captioned, “Happy Valentine’s Day.” It looks like it was a very happy celebration indeed, judging from the clothing all over the floor and the bottle of wine by the couch. The dynamic duo seems to be in that can’t-wait-to-take-our-clothes-off-stage of the relationship, so things are going very well indeed. 

Ratajkowski has been busy at New York Fashion Week and hasn’t reposted the shot yet, but it doesn’t look like she minds one bit. The couple has been spotted all over New York City together — from her apartment to the front row at the New York Knicks game. They even leveled up their relationship with a very romantic trip to the Cayman Island recently, where they engaged in plenty of PDA. And from the looks of it, Ratajkowski and André are going to have a very hot and heavy day of love.

