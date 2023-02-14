Kate Hudson Revealed How First Marriage to Chris Robinson Set the Standard for Her Future Relationships

It’s hard to believe that Kate Hudson got married at the tender age of 21 to Black Crowes musician Chris Robinson, but she doesn’t regret the relationship one bit. The now-43-year-old actress believes he set the standard for all of her future partnerships in the best way possible.

Hudson and Robinson were married for seven years and had one son, Ryder, 19, but at the time, family members thought she was being “impulsive” when she decided to walk down the aisle after about a year of dating. “I was just like, ‘You know what? I’m just going to dive right into this,” she said on The World’s First Podcast. “I’m not gonna second guess it. I’m in love with him. I’m not gonna pretend like, oh, we should wait.”

She knew she was “madly in love” and she stuck to her instincts on making the right decision. “I want to marry him, and so I just didn’t think twice,” Hudson continued. “I’m kind of still like that except with a little more wisdom under my belt.” She recalled how they “worshipped each other” and “were so in love” — it’s sweet to see her look back on the relationship so fondly. Hudson credits Robinson for treating her well even though they eventually got divorced.

“He also was so important to teaching me what it felt like to be unconditionally loved,” she said. “Chris completely opened that floodgate for me…forever. No matter how complicated the relationship got at one point, the most important moment for me was meeting him, and him allowing me to understand what that felt like.” That’s a sweet relationship legacy to share and they have a wonderful reminder of their love: their son, Ryder.

