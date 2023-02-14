Tom Brady Seems To Have a Profound Message About Love on First Valentine’s Day After Gisele Bündchen Divorce

Things look a bit different this year on Valentine’s Day for Tom Brady, and he seems to be in his feelings right now. After divorcing Gisele Bündchen in October after 13 years of marriage, the former NFL star had some profound thoughts to share on his Instagram Story.

The 45-year-old athlete reposted a quote about love from Sadhguru, a spiritual leader from India, “Love is not a transaction; it is a certain exuberance and sweetness of your emotion,” the quote reads. The text was surrounded by hearts on a pink background, and he tagged the guru on the post. Brady followed up with snapshots of his kids, calling Vivian, 10, “the sweetest,” and showing a cute hug between Vivian and Benjamin, 13, writing, “true love.” He also included a snapshot of his oldest son, Jack, 15, with one of his dogs and he added lots of heart emojis for both of them.

Tom Brady’s quote on his Instagram Story. Tom Brady/Instagram.

The retired football star is probably feeling the weight of his divorce right now after wrapping up his final season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has more time to ponder the magnitude of what he and Bündchen went through in the last six months. Brady admitted on his SiriusXM show, Let’s Go! in November that having his split with the supermodel “play out in front of a lot of people” wasn’t an ideal situation. “We all have our unique challenges in life,” he added. “We’re all humans. We do the best we could do.”

Now, he’s focused on being “a great father” to his three children and enjoying a year off from work before he heads to Fox Sports as a broadcaster for the 2024-2025 football season. That time away will let Brady catch his breath because he probably didn’t think his last season of football would have such a dramatic ending.

