Tom Brady Seems To Have a Profound Message About Love on First Valentine’s Day After Gisele Bündchen Divorce

Kristyn Burtt
Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures' '80 For Brady' held at the Regency Village Theatre on January 31, 2023 in Westwood, Los Angeles, California, United States. 01 Feb 2023 Pictured: Tom Brady. Plus Icon
Tom Brady Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA.
NEW YORK CITY, NY - MARCH 11: Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen attend ERMENEGILDO ZEGNA Store Opening Cocktail Party For The Robin Hood Foundation at Ermenegildo Zegna Store 5th Ave on March 11, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by DAVID X PRUTTING/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
NEW YORK - MAY 05: American Footbal Quarterback Tom Brady and actress/model Gisele Bundchen attends the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala "Superheroes: Fashion And Fantasy" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Randy Brooke/WireImage)
NEW YORK - MAY 04: Tom Brady of the New England Patriots and Gisele Bundchen attend "The Model as Muse: Embodying Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/FilmMagic)
NEW YORK - MAY 03: Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen attends the Costume Institute Gala Benefit to celebrate the opening of the "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity" exhibition at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 3, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
A Look Back at Gisele Bündchen & Tom Brady’s Relationship in Photos, From First Date to Divorce 9 Images

Things look a bit different this year on Valentine’s Day for Tom Brady, and he seems to be in his feelings right now. After divorcing Gisele Bündchen in October after 13 years of marriage, the former NFL star had some profound thoughts to share on his Instagram Story.

The 45-year-old athlete reposted a quote about love from Sadhguru, a spiritual leader from India, “Love is not a transaction; it is a certain exuberance and sweetness of your emotion,” the quote reads. The text was surrounded by hearts on a pink background, and he tagged the guru on the post. Brady followed up with snapshots of his kids, calling Vivian, 10, “the sweetest,” and showing a cute hug between Vivian and Benjamin, 13, writing, “true love.” He also included a snapshot of his oldest son, Jack, 15, with one of his dogs and he added lots of heart emojis for both of them. 

Tom Brady's quote on his Instagram Story.
Tom Brady’s quote on his Instagram Story. Tom Brady/Instagram.

The retired football star is probably feeling the weight of his divorce right now after wrapping up his final season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He has more time to ponder the magnitude of what he and Bündchen went through in the last six months. Brady admitted on his SiriusXM show, Let’s Go! in November that having his split with the supermodel “play out in front of a lot of people” wasn’t an ideal situation. “We all have our unique challenges in life,” he added. “We’re all humans. We do the best we could do.”

Now, he’s focused on being “a great father” to his three children and enjoying a year off from work before he heads to Fox Sports as a broadcaster for the 2024-2025 football season. That time away will let Brady catch his breath because he probably didn’t think his last season of football would have such a dramatic ending.

