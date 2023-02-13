Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly’s Apparent Split Was Sparked by a Reportedly ‘Pretty Serious’ Fight This Weekend

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Megan Fox’s dramatic relationship with Machine Gun Kelly may be over after they were reportedly feuding over Super Bowl weekend. It all started when the Jennifer’s Body star wrote a cryptic caption for her red-carpet look at Drake’s Super Bowl event.

“You can taste the dishonesty/ it’s all over your breath,” she wrote, which is a lyric from Beyoncé’s “Pray You Catch Me” single from her Lemonade album. Did he cheat? We don’t know yet, but she unfollowed her fiancé and followed his rival, Eminem — Fox knew what she was doing. That led to heated reports that the couple had split, and now, more information is filling in the blanks.

The duo hasn’t “officially called off the engagement, but Megan took her ring off,” a source told People. “They have had issues in the past, but things seem pretty serious this time.” Fox apparently isn’t speaking to MGK, so he must have done something major for the normally PDA couple to be in dire straits.

Things are reportedly so bad that the 36-year-old actress didn’t even bother to show up to see MGK perform at the Sports Illustrated party, per Us Weekly. He was business as usual and “hyping up the crowd” during his set. He didn’t bother to sing his Fox-dedicated song, “Twin Flame,” and the magazine’s insider claims she “canceled [her] plans and flew out” of Phoenix after their squabble.

If you’re looking to play internet detective by sleuthing over at Fox’s Instagram page, she’s already deleted her account. She seems pretty mad about something that went down over the last few days — and Kelly is going to have to figure out what he needs to do to make it right.

