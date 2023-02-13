Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Kate Middleton Is Embracing ‘Her Power Moment’ With Surprising Fashion Looks to Reflect Her New Royal Title

Kristyn Burtt
The Prince and Princess of Wales attend a pre-campaign launch event, hosted by The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, at BAFTA HQ, London, UK, on the 30th January 2023. Plus Icon
Kate Middleton MEGA.
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - JANUARY 26: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales during a visit to Windsor Foodshare on January 26, 2023 in Windsor, England. The Prince and Princess of Wales visited the charity to learn about their work providing food parcels to those who are struggling financially. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)
SANDRINGHAM, NORFOLK - DECEMBER 25: Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, after the Christmas Day service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2022 in Sandringham, Norfolk. King Charles III ascended to the throne on September 8, 2022, with his coronation set for May 6, 2023. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 15: Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 15, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
While most of the royal family has been fussing about over Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, Kate Middleton has been getting to work. With her new title as Princess of Wales, she is undergoing a major style transformation as she shapes her future work in this higher profile role. 

Kate has always embraced fashion as a royal family member, but her silhouettes have evolved as she’s grown more confident in the public eye. Now, the Daily Telegraph‘s fashion director Bethan Holt is telling People that “this is her power moment.” She explained, “She’s easing into the Princess of Wales role and that promotion that she’s had in such a beautiful way. She’s got this big new title, and she’s dressing for that job.”

MccLi0002556 EDDIE MULHOLLAND ROTA:Prince and Princess of Wales at BAFTA

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends a pre-campaign launch event, hosted by The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, at BAFTA on January 30, 2023 in London, England.
Eddie Mulholland for The Telegraph.

Holt described Kate’s recent monochromatic Alexander McQueen red pantsuit at a pre-campaign reception for the launch of her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood as a “spicy experimentation” with “a slight Studio 54 vibe to it.” We can dig that, especially since her “polished tailoring” is still in play. 

Fans can expect to see her fashions reflect the “new era in her royal life,” like that neon green dress she wore for the Earthshot Prize event in Boston last year. Instead of reacting to Harry’s allegations, Kate is getting right to work and showing everyone at the palace how it’s done. Kate is letting her wardrobe indicate her powerful new role and subtly telling everyone she’s ready to embrace being the Princess of Wales as a style icon and beyond.

