Kate Middleton Is Embracing ‘Her Power Moment’ With Surprising Fashion Looks to Reflect Her New Royal Title

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While most of the royal family has been fussing about over Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, Kate Middleton has been getting to work. With her new title as Princess of Wales, she is undergoing a major style transformation as she shapes her future work in this higher profile role.

Kate has always embraced fashion as a royal family member, but her silhouettes have evolved as she’s grown more confident in the public eye. Now, the Daily Telegraph‘s fashion director Bethan Holt is telling People that “this is her power moment.” She explained, “She’s easing into the Princess of Wales role and that promotion that she’s had in such a beautiful way. She’s got this big new title, and she’s dressing for that job.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends a pre-campaign launch event, hosted by The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, at BAFTA on January 30, 2023 in London, England.

Eddie Mulholland for The Telegraph.

Holt described Kate’s recent monochromatic Alexander McQueen red pantsuit at a pre-campaign reception for the launch of her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood as a “spicy experimentation” with “a slight Studio 54 vibe to it.” We can dig that, especially since her “polished tailoring” is still in play.

Fans can expect to see her fashions reflect the “new era in her royal life,” like that neon green dress she wore for the Earthshot Prize event in Boston last year. Instead of reacting to Harry’s allegations, Kate is getting right to work and showing everyone at the palace how it’s done. Kate is letting her wardrobe indicate her powerful new role and subtly telling everyone she’s ready to embrace being the Princess of Wales as a style icon and beyond.

