Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Have Reportedly Found Their $34.5 Million Dream Home in Exclusive Area of the Pacific Palisades

Kristyn Burtt
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 12: (L-R) Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon Studio's "The Tender Bar" at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 12, 2021 in Hollywood, California. Plus Icon
Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Kevin Winter/Getty Images.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of Twentieth Century Fox's "Daredevil" at Mann Village Theater, Westwood, CA 02-09-03 Newscom/(Mega Agency TagID: icphotos053661.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Actors Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez sit together at the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the San Antonio Spurs during at the Western Conference Semi-Finals game, Saturday night, May 11, 2003, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won the game 99-95 to tie the series at 2-2. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
GIGLI, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck, 2003, (c) Columbia/courtesy Everett Collection
(dpa) - Musician and actress Jennifer Lopez and her fiance, US actor Ben Affleck, arrive to the premiere of the movie 'Daredevil' at the Mann Village Theater in Los Angeles, 9 February 2003. Photo by: Hubert Boesl/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been on the hunt for over a year to find the perfect home for their blended family. It looks like the search is over as the newlywed have reportedly found their dream estate that fits all of their A-list needs. 

Lopez and Affleck have dropped $34.5 million, according to TMZ, on a mega-mansion in the exclusive area of the Pacific Palisades. Not only does the new-construction residence meet their particular requirements, it’s also relatively close to Jennifer Garner’s home — co-parenting is going to be a lot easier with Affleck in the neighborhood. 

Fans who have followed their real estate journey know that the dynamic duo looked all over Los Angeles — from Tori Spelling’s childhood home to Mariah Carey’s ex-fiancé’s place —  nothing fit the bill. The new compound sits on over an acre with “Hamptons-style traditional” architecture, seven bedrooms, and 13 bathrooms. J.Lo will surely enjoy the health spa and gym while the kids will probably spend a lot of time in the pool or the screening room. 

Lopez and Affleck abandoned plans to renovate her Bel Air home, so she’s listed the estate for $42.5 million. If she doesn’t generate enough money from that sale, we are sure they both scored a nice paycheck from their Dunkin Donuts Super Bowl commercial — that should be plenty of cash to use for additions to their new home if they need it.

