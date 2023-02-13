Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Have Reportedly Found Their $34.5 Million Dream Home in Exclusive Area of the Pacific Palisades

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been on the hunt for over a year to find the perfect home for their blended family. It looks like the search is over as the newlywed have reportedly found their dream estate that fits all of their A-list needs.

Lopez and Affleck have dropped $34.5 million, according to TMZ, on a mega-mansion in the exclusive area of the Pacific Palisades. Not only does the new-construction residence meet their particular requirements, it’s also relatively close to Jennifer Garner’s home — co-parenting is going to be a lot easier with Affleck in the neighborhood.

#ICYMI: J.Lo and Ben Affleck seemingly had a spat at the Grammys. However, J.Lo is telling everyone that there's nothing to see here. https://t.co/04THK4NZgX — SheKnows (@SheKnows) February 8, 2023

Fans who have followed their real estate journey know that the dynamic duo looked all over Los Angeles — from Tori Spelling’s childhood home to Mariah Carey’s ex-fiancé’s place — nothing fit the bill. The new compound sits on over an acre with “Hamptons-style traditional” architecture, seven bedrooms, and 13 bathrooms. J.Lo will surely enjoy the health spa and gym while the kids will probably spend a lot of time in the pool or the screening room.

Lopez and Affleck abandoned plans to renovate her Bel Air home, so she’s listed the estate for $42.5 million. If she doesn’t generate enough money from that sale, we are sure they both scored a nice paycheck from their Dunkin Donuts Super Bowl commercial — that should be plenty of cash to use for additions to their new home if they need it.

