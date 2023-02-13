Jemima Kirke Confidently Freed the Nipple in an Enchanting Blue Lace Dress for New York Fashion Week

Though trends in fashion come and go, there’s one movement we’re hoping stays in style forever: the free-the-nipple trend. After all, if you ask us, freeing the nipple is both liberating and effortlessly chic.

And, as more and more celebrities get the memo, Conversations With Friends star Jemima Kirke has joined the trend at New York Fashion Week. While attending the Proenza Schouler show on Feb 11, Kirke wore a see-through bright blue lace dress. She paired the look with black high-waisted panties, black tights, white ankle boots, and perfectly matching blue studs.

Jemima Kirke attends the Proenza Schouler show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Chelsea Factory on February 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

On Instagram, the actress posted a picture of her at the event. “Not many people know this but the trick is not letting the nipple pop through the lace while also seeming as if you don’t care if it does,” she wrote the caption. Love it!

Kirke, who also attended the Rodarte show a day earlier, has proved she’s a real fashionista this fashion week. At the Feb 10 event, she wore a yellow mini dress, black tights and matching black ballet flats. She then made the look hers with a bright red matte lip. So stunning!

When it comes to her style, Kirke seems to really know what works for her. While speaking to Byrdie in 2021, she opened up about her laid back approach to makeup.

“I never wear makeup unless I’m going out, but I like a cat-eye and a brownish nude lip color. Everything else I let the makeup artist figure out,” she explained. “I have so much f-cking makeup because I get sent it all the time, and it’s just gone to waste because I don’t know how to use it. I love Milk Makeup, but I’m generally not great with makeup.”

We love that Kirke is following her own path, from freeing the nipple to wearing whatever she wants on her face.

